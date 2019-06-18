News4 Accident Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a Gallatin man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the exit to Stewarts Ferry Pike from I-40 East on Tuesday morning.

Police said James Spence, 47, was attempting to exit Stewarts Ferry Pike from I-40 East at 10:30 a.m. when the Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway, traveled through a grassy area and struck several trees.

Spence, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

According to a witness, Spence was traveling at a high rate of speed.

There was no evidence at the scene of drug or alcohol involvement.

