GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Jamestown Revival is headlining Fire on the Water, Gallatin’s first major music festival, on Saturday.
There will be 11 bands performing on two stages on the Cumberland River at Lock 4 Park.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first performance set to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Festival organizers expected 3,500 people to attend the festival, rain or shine.
The City of Gallatin is the organizer of the festival. The city council voted earlier this year to hold the festival.
