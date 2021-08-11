GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Gallatin Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Nashville Pike at the Hancock Bed and Breakfast.
The fire began around 2:30 a.m.
When crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flames in the back part of the building.
Two people inside got out safely before crews arrived.
The next few hours will be spent putting out hot spots on the structure.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as Nashville Pike is shut down due to water supply for the scene.
News4 is at the scene gathering further information.
