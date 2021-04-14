NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors say a stop light is needed to protect drivers in Gallatin at the intersection of Airport and Cairo Road.
A petition pushing for a traffic signal garnered hundreds of signatures. Nathan Shell started the petition back in January and pushed for the city to do a traffic study in the area. “We found out that a couple days before Christmas another accident had happened where another family was injured. It really struck this community hard,” said Shell.
He knows the dangers for drivers coming from Cairo who are trying to go straight, or make a left, or right turn with oncoming traffic.
“It’s personal because I’ve got a teenager, I’ve got a 17 year old…she’s inexperienced, she’s a new driver. I don’t even want her coming out this way. I want her to go out the Hartsfield Pike Way,” said Shell.
News 4 crew spent an hour at the intersection on Wednesday. While there, many cars had to creep into the road, then were forced to dart out in traffic.
“The traffic is so ongoing and to make the left, we’re always very close to a car coming head on and the turn is pretty sharp,” said Eben Appleton.
Jenyfer is also a frequent driver in the area and wants to see something done quickly.
“Every time you come by it takes longer, longer and you play chicken at the intersection it’s a disaster waiting to happen especially with the speeds,” said Jenyfer.
The city plans set aside $230,000 dollars to put in a traffic signal. The engineering design will cost an additional $20,000, and those funds are already available.
“I want to thank the city and the city council for all their work they've put into so far,” said Shell.
He hopes the work can be done soon before the worst happens.
“I want to know that I myself have done everything I possibly can in order for somebody's safety to happen, and if someone does die I want them to know I fought for it,” said Shell.
The council plans to vote on the official approval of the project in the coming weeks. City engineers say once the project is approved, it would take over a year to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.