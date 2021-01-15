Many have had to cancel or postpone celebrating big life moments because of this pandemic. One daughter faced that problem, but friends can accomplish a lot.
"Gallatin, he loves it, and he's very dedicated to the people here," said Abby Jackson, talking about her dad David Gregory. "He is my rock. He is an amazing man."
Abby said a part of his character is his loyalty. Her dad's worked at Gallatin Public Utilities for 40 years and is now the superintendent of utilities, proudly serving the people of his city all that time.
"He loves people and loves serving others," said Abby. "He's my everything."
That's why it was a hard thought for Abby that after 40 years of work, COVID would get in the way of having a retirement party on her dad's last day serving Gallatin.
"With COVID restrictions, I know it hurts his heart, although he doesn't say it," she said.
Abby wasn't about to let this day just go without a surprise for her dad.
Vehicles of all Gallatin city departments lined up Friday afternoon, honking horns, as they drove in a parade past Gallatin Public Utilities.
"Unbelievable," said David, waving with a smile.
"You're awful young to be leaving!" someone yelled out a window.
"You deserve this so much, I'm so proud of you!" said someone else. "We all think a lot of you!"
"Congratulations, sir!" yelled another voice as it passed by.
"I can't believe it," said David. "I can't believe some of the people who came out to see me, people I've known a long time I didn't know would be here. Some of my best friends."
"Daddy, I love you, and I'm so excited to see all the adventures you're ready to take," said Abby.
