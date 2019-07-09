GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The fight to save a once-famous building in downtown Gallatin isn’t slowing down.

Sumner County historians said during the 1950s that Randy’s Record Shop on West Main Street was the world’s largest mail-order record store.

Sumner County historians said during the 1950s that Randy's Record Shop on West Main Street was the world's largest mail-order record store.

But when the abandoned building’s roof collapsed last year, it was deemed dangerous.

Last week Gallatin Council members voted for the building to be demolished in 90 days.

A Facebook group and GoFundMe page have been created in hopes of saving the building.

Residents are working to raise $250,000 to create a foundation in the original owner’s name. So far just over $2,000 has been raised.