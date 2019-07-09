Gallatin council to decide future of Randy's Record Shop site

The inside of Randy's Record Store during its heyday. (Photo submitted)

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The fight to save a once-famous building in downtown Gallatin isn’t slowing down.

Sumner County historians said during the 1950s that Randy’s Record Shop on West Main Street was the world’s largest mail-order record store.

But when the abandoned building’s roof collapsed last year, it was deemed dangerous.

Last week Gallatin Council members voted for the building to be demolished in 90 days.

A Facebook group and GoFundMe page have been created in hopes of saving the building.

Residents are working to raise $250,000 to create a foundation in the original owner’s name. So far just over $2,000 has been raised.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.