The Tennessee Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into a Gallatin car dealership after a News4 I-Team investigation.

The Attorney General's Office delivered a letter to Miracle Chrysler Plymouth Dodge in Gallatin requesting information surrounding a flyer it sent to potential customers.

"The Attorney General has reason to believe that Miracle Chrysler is engaging in, has engaged in, or is about to engage in acts and practices that are declared unlawful by the TCPA (Tennessee Consumer Protection Act of 1977), relating to Miracle Chrysler's current promotional campaign running through December 7-15, 2018," the letter stated.

+7 Car dealership criticized for dashing peoples' hopes of winning $2,500 On our hidden camera, the salesman showed Flannery the ticket, pointing out that there was no dollar sign next to the 2500 matching numbers.

"In particular, the Attorney General has reason to believe that Miracle Chrysler is falsely representing to consumers that the Attorney General has approved, authorized, or sanctioned your advertising practices relating to the promotional campaign referenced ...," the letter continued. "Please immediately cease and desist making such representations to consumers or any other person, as the Attorney General has not and does not approve any advertising for any person or entity."

Miracle Chrysler has until Friday, Dec. 21 to provide the attorney general with the requested information.

The News4 I-Team reported on the promotion on Thursday.