NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Children's safety is always a top concern for parents. Now, a brand new device could be the future of security at our children's schools.
Preventing mass shootings is the main purpose of this new security device manufactured in Gallatin, now making its debut.
Called "The Phantom," this massive containment unit is designed to keep people from entering a school, a bank or a courthouse with any type of gun.
"This will stop it, this will lock them inside this device and they're only clear to exit once we've secured the firearm," said Hugh Kirkpatrick with Elite Source Pro.
Kirkpatrick is helping ProActive Solutions get the word out about the Phantom, a bulletproof, shatter resistant, fully-automated unit with video and audio surveillance, and special locks and sensors.
The device houses a highly sensitive metal detection system that would be installed in a school's lobby.
"A lot of shootings happen after school starts so this device was set up for anybody that enters the school or the facility after school is in session," Kirkpatrick said.
He says the company is now in talks with city and state leaders, school superintendents — even entertainers — who support this newest security concept.
The price tag? Kirkpatrick would only say it's in the six-figure range, and prices vary with each custom build. Once ordered, it's a three-month turnaround time.
News4 spoke with State Senator Mark Pody, who's already checked out the device and says taking an innovative step like this to protect our children would be a positive step for the state of Tennessee.
