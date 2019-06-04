GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The City of Gallatin has started repaving nearly two dozen of the worst rated streets in the city, according to the Gallatin News.
Crews began working in the area of Browns Lane and Nashville Pike.
There are 20 streets that are scheduled to get either partially or fully paved this year.
The cost to complete the six miles of work is estimated at $1 million.
Other roads on the paving list for the 2019 budget year include:
- Airport Road from Scottsville Pike (US 31E) to Gateway Drive
- Bay Point Drive from Blue Jay Way to 600 Bay Point Dr.
- Bentley Street
- Bison Trail from Big Station Camp Boulevard to Station Camp High School
- Boles Street from Juanita Avenue to Eletta Avenue
- East Main Street from Hartsville Pike to North Willomont Avenue
- Foster Avenue from Smith Street to West Winchester Street
- Greensboro Drive from Nashville Pike to NCG
- Harris Court
- Harris Drive from Nashville Pike to Peninsula Drive
- Neals Lane from Long Hollow Pike to the city limits
- North Blakemore Avenue from Small Street to West Eastland Avenue
- Redstone Drive
- South Electra Street from Long Hollow Pike to Trail Drive
- Trail Drive from Long Hollow Pike
- Walnut Court
- Wexford Place from Wentworth Drive to the end
- Worthington Place
