FULTON COUNTY, GA (WSMV) - A special called meeting will be held Thursday by Fulton County Schools in the Atlanta, GA area to finalize the appointment of Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney as their next superintendent.
“The board is very appreciative for all of the interaction and thoughtful comments and questions we have received during the public input process,” said Linda Bryant, President of Fulton County Schools in a statement, “We look forward to potential action on the candidacy during this meeting.”
Reports early Thursday were Dr. Mike Looney was planning to leave Williamson County Schools. News4 has reached out to Williamson County Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
