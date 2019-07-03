NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The future of scooters in Nashville is still up for question after last night's Metro Council meeting, but a discussion on the options didn't come down until most of you went to bed.
Council didn't finish voting on the bills up for discussion until after 1 a.m. They didn't even start talking about scooters until after midnight.
Councilmember Tanaka Vercher introduced a plan that wouldn't ban the scooters but would cut the fleets in half, and gives a period for companies and the city to come up with solid rules like slow zones, signage for riders to stay off sidewalks, and dusk until dawn rules. It would also address issues from the ADA. The plan will go on to a third reading at the next council meeting.
Another plan from Councilmember Jeremy Elrod did not pass, it called for the removal of scooters and to slowly allow some scooters back under heavy regulation.
There is a bill that would outright ban the scooters introduced by Councilmember Steve Glover. That plan has been tabled until late August.
Scooter company Lime released a statement Wednesday morning after Metro Council's meeting Tuesday night:
"We thank the Metro Council for their thoughtfulness in avoiding an unnecessary ban while they consider an RFP. This decision ensures Nashvillians will continue to have access to a sustainable, affordable and reliable transportation option. Lime will continue to work closely with the Metro Council and Mayor Briley to develop a framework that provides for safe and responsible scooter use in Nashville."
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The future of scooters in Nashville may be decided on Tuesday.
Metro Council will be considering two different bans on scooters in the city.
Council members Steve Glover and Jeremy Elrod both have bills up for debate which take action against scooters. A third option from a group of Council memebers would not ban the scooters, but place more restrictions on them.
The bills from Glover and Elrod will be heard on second reading, which is the time for public comment.
Mayor David Briley called for the pilot program to be ended two weeks ago after giving the companies an ultimatum to take safety more seriously.
Here’s the difference between the two bills.
Elrod’s bill amends a section of the Metropolitan Code of Laws as it pertains to "shared urban motility devices," which includes scooters. Elrod's bill would affect the number of electric scooters permitted in the city and allows the Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission to regulate the scooters.
A substitute to Elrod's bill from the Mayor's office calls for a termination of the scooter pilot program, leaving room for scooters to return to the streets under different circumstances.
Glover’s bill is an outright ban on the scooters.
Briley’s office told News4 that if both Elrod and Glover's bills passed, Glover’s would go into effect because it was filed first.
A third option was introduced by Council members Tanaka Vercher, Anthony Davis, and Russ Pulley. Their proposal, which is also a substitute to Elrod's bill, would require each of the seven scooter companies operating in Nashville to reduce their fleets by 50%. It would also implement "slow zones" in areas of downtown Nashville and prohibit scooters from operating past 10:00 p.m during the week and 11:0 p.m. during the weekends. To read the full substitute bill, click here.
The Mayor’s office is supporting their substitute to Elrod’s bill.
If that bill passes, here’s how the scooters could come back to Nashville.
In the announcement Briley made two weeks ago, he said he would direct the Transportation Licensing Commission to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) within 90 days of the Council’s approval of the ordinance.
The purpose would be to consider adding back one or two operators to provide a limited number of scooters if they are able to meet the city’s requirements for safety and accessibility.
