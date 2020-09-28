NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - At first the pandemic looked like it would crush any business requiring person-to-person interaction. But savvy American entrepreneurs have found ways to adapt.
This is especially true for the fitness industry, now experiencing a revolution of sorts.
"People love going to the gym, but convenience is becoming the new kind of thing," said Derrick Billups.
Billups is a personal trainer and the founder of City Fit Live, a network of fitness experts in the Nashville area. The pandemic is showing him that teaching fitness doesn’t need to be as hands-on as we all thought.
“It forced people to try something that they may not have tried otherwise," Billups said. "And then, when you give people a level of convenience, they kind of get addicted to it. It’s like Amazon Prime, and you’re getting it all the time and all of a sudden someone tells you to go to the supermarket every day now, it’s like whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”
As a business, he was able to adapt quickly, and that’s leading to new growth.
“Our whole team was able to come back together to create this virtual platform and present it to our partners and our partners loved it because it still provided that convenience," he said. "We literally lost no contract. In fact, we added more because it allowed the business to stretch further to cities we weren’t able to be in person.”
As for ‘beyond’ the pandemic, we could find many people choosing to stay virtual.
“We don’t want to drop off any quality, people think we have a quality problem because we’re not at the gym, so that’s our job to ensure there’s no drop off."
As for staying consistent while working out at home, Derrick says writing down your goals is key, and put them in a place where you can see them every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.