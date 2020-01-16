LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - How would you like a free sofa, free dining room set, or maybe a washer and dryer. It could happen for you if you have faith in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
“If you buy some furniture either Thursday, Friday or Saturday and the Titans get a kickoff or a punt return for a touchdown, you get your purchase absolutely free,” said Josh Ford, a salesman for Puckett’s Furniture.
Even if the Titans lose, you can win at Puckett’s, located about two hours east of Nashville.
Ford did the same thing last week on whether the Titans would win or lose. He lost and delivered davenports and daybeds for free.
“It’s been a long time since the Titans had a good team, so we figured we needed to do something special to get people in the door,” said Ford.
It’s a little like a game show, where the Price is Right if you win $0.
Ford is a certified salesman and Titan fan that thinks even if they lost, they win.
“People are going to remember us, no matter what happens if they win or lose, but especially if they win it all,” said Ford.
He’s rooting for the Titans, like everyone else, but knows from a sales point who ultimately will win.
“Puckett’s, Puckett’s, Puckett’s,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.