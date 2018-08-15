In the beginning, dash cam video from Cheatham County Deputy Paul Ivy's cruiser shows what looks like: a normal traffic stop.
However, seconds later, you can see things quickly take a turn.
"Taking off," yelled Ivy as he ran back to his cruiser.
The 100-mph chase happened early Wednesday morning on I-24.
"It's very intense," said Lt. Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office. "You know, every traffic stop, it can turn into your worst nightmare."
As he was driving, the suspect threw cash out of the window.
"Once we found the money, all the serial numbers matched," Heflin said. "They were all the same. It was $20 bills and, of course, it was counterfeit money."
News4 checked and "funny money" is now popping up all over in Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson and Cheatham counties and beyond.
Not wanting anyone to get hurt, Ivy ended the chase and let the suspect get away.
Investigators believed the suspect is a gang member out of Nashville that may be tied to a string of recent car thefts.
"It's just a dangerous situation," Heflin said.
Investigators said the car was a black Honda with Illinois tags. The first two letters on the license plate are D-L.
As for the phony money, News4 obtained photos and the fake bills certainly look like the real deal.
"I mean if I was a clerk in a store, I probably would have accepted it," Heflin said. "It looked real. It looked official."
