NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator will be laid to rest Friday at noon at The Temple Church on Kings Lane in North Nashville.
Debra Johnson served at TDOC for 38 years in various roles including Sergeant, Deputy Warden, and Warden. She most recently served as a Correctional Administrator for the state agency's West region.
Johnson was described by TDOC as a mentor, role model, and was nominated for her contributions numerous times. She was nationally recognized for her efforts in 2006 at the American Correction Association's Winter Conference in Nashville.
Johnson leaves behind two sons, a daughter, her mother, and two sisters.
Johnson was found murdered in her home on TDOC property. Her killer is believed to be Curtis Ray Watson, an inmate who escaped and led multiple agencies on a multi-day manhunt after escaping prison property on a tractor.
