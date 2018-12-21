HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Funeral services will be held on Saturday for U.S. Marine Cpl. William “Carter” Ross of Hendersonville.

Ross was declared dead by the Marine Corps on Dec. 11 after five days of search and rescue operations to find five Marines involved in an accident involving two aircraft off the coach of Japan.

Ross, 21, was in the flight crew of the KC-130 Hercules assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.

“All Tennesseans should be proud of this decorated U.S. Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice to help keep all Americans safe,” Haslam said in a news release. “We extend our condolences and prayers to Carter’s parents, his younger sisters and his friends.”

Ross enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016. He worked in aircraft maintenance and refueling with the intention of becoming a crew master in the Marine Corps. He attended Hendersonville High School and graduated from Aaron Academy in 2015.

He is survived by his parents Todd and Michelle Ross as well as his sisters Katherine and Sarah.

The receiving of friends and family will be at Long Hollow Baptist Church, 3031 Long Hollow Pk, Hendersonville, from 9-11 a.m. with the memorial service being held at 11 a.m.