MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - After two days of emotional tributes, Tennessee said goodbye one last time to legendary country musician Charlie Daniels.

Funeral services for Daniels was held Friday at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. Country stars Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson, Vince Gill, and Travis Tritt all performed at the event. To see the whole funeral, click here.

Country music stars, community pay tribute to Charlie Daniels MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Country music stars and the community are sharing what Charlie Danie…

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.