NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As the visitation began for the late Officer John Anderson, the schedule of order of service was released.
The Final Honors for Officer Anderson presented by MNPD's Drill and Cermony Team will lead off the 1:00PM ceremony.
Welcoming remarks and a prayer will be led by Cornerstone Baptist Church Senior Pastor Galen Davis, and then Tennessee Highway Patrol's Honor Guard will conduct their Presentation of Colors.
Governor Bill Lee and Mayor David Briley will each address the memorial service attendees, and that will be followed by a performance of "Some Gave All" by Billy Ray Cyrus.
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson will speak, followed by Nashville's Fraternal Order of Police President Sergeant James Smallwood.
Metro Nashville Police's Community Coordinating Sergeant Henry Particelli will then perform "The Good Guys", leading in to family remarks presented by Danny Hein and Jordan Anderson.
MNPD Officer Hunter Fikes will present personal reflections on Officer Anderson, and will be Eulogized by Brother Will Tidwell, Minister of the Tusculum Church of Christ.
The ceremony will continue with Honors of the United States Marine Corps, and the replay of Officer Anderson's Final Call marking End of Service.
Chaplain James Duke leads the closing prayer, and MNPD's Central C-Detail will conduct Officer Anderson's pallbearers salute.
After the recessional instructions delivered by Pastor Davis, Officer Anderson's casket will be escorted back to Spring Hill Funeral Home.
