NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The funeral service for Metro Police Officer John Anderson will be held Monday at Cornerstone Church in Madison, Metro Police announced on Friday.

Metro Police Officer John Anderson

Metro Police Officer John Anderson (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anderson was killed when he was involved in a fiery crash on Thursday morning just after 3 a.m.

The service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 9-11:30 a.m.

The lawyer for Jayona Brown, the 17-year-old suspect charged in the death of Anderson said prosecutors want his client to be tried as an adult.

The lawyer for Brown met with his client Friday morning and with the District Attorney’s Office where he received the notice of intent to transfer Brown to adult court.

Brown was set to have her first appearance in court on Friday afternoon, but the Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk’s office told News4 that the hear would be rescheduled. The new date will be set on Monday afternoon.

The decision on whether Brown will be tried as an adult will be determined by Juvenile Court Judge Sheila D.J. Calloway.

Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fiery crash Thursday morning and was treated and released. After her release, she was taken into custody by police and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.