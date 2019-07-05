NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The funeral service for Metro Police Officer John Anderson will be held Monday at Cornerstone Church in Madison, Metro Police announced on Friday.

Anderson was killed when he was involved in a fiery crash on Thursday morning just after 3 a.m.

The service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 9-11:30 a.m.

The lawyer for Jayona Brown, the 17-year-old suspect charged in the death of Anderson said prosecutors want his client to be tried as an adult.

The lawyer for Brown met with his client Friday morning and with the District Attorney’s Office where he received the notice of intent to transfer Brown to adult court.

The funeral service for Officer John Anderson will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/6Mxru9Jtwo — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 5, 2019

Officer John Anderson spent his entire career at the Central Precinct. A police car has been parked on the sidewalk at the front of the precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Blvd, for citizens to leave condolences. pic.twitter.com/aXAequMPHL — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 5, 2019

Brown was set to have her first appearance in court on Friday afternoon, but the Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk’s office told News4 that the hear would be rescheduled. The new date will be set on Monday afternoon.

The decision on whether Brown will be tried as an adult will be determined by Juvenile Court Judge Sheila D.J. Calloway.

Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fiery crash Thursday morning and was treated and released. After her release, she was taken into custody by police and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation.