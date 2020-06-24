BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement are saying their final goodbyes to fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza on Wednesday.
The service started with a procession beginning in Franklin and ending at ClearView Baptist Church. The funeral service will start at the church at 2 p.m. To see the procession and funeral streaming on the News 4 app, click here.
The 30-year-old officer was the first to die in the line of duty for the Brentwood Police Department, after being killed in a crash on Franklin Road Thursday.
Legieza was described as a cherished member of the department and the Brentwood community and came from a long family line of law enforcement. He was with the department for five years.
At a candlelight vigil held for the 30-year-old officer on Friday, Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said Legieza would be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor.
The funeral started with a procession starting at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 11 a.m. before heading by Downtown Franklin and around Franklin. The procession headed past Brentwood City Hall and head south on Franklin Road to ClearView Baptist Church.
“He’s family. These police officers do a lot for us. It’s important that we all respect each other…Love each other and I wanted my girls to come pay their respects," one mother, who brought her two children to the funeral told News 4.
Brentwood city officials encouraged people who want to pay their respects to Officer Legieza to line the streets for the procession instead of going to the church for the funeral service.
The church capacity is around 1,500 and will be reserved first for Brentwood and Franklin law enforcement, family and friends.
Community members wanting to show their support who can’t make it to the procession can still make monetary donations to Legieza’s family at any First Horizon Bank branch or through a GoFundMe started for Legieza.
People are also encouraged to E-mail OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov to share condolences with the family.
