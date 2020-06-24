BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement said their final goodbyes to fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old officer was the first to die in the line of duty for the Brentwood Police Department, after being killed in a crash on Franklin Road Thursday.
Legieza was described as a cherished member of the department and the Brentwood community and came from a long family line of law enforcement. He was with the department for five years.
The service started with a procession beginning in Franklin and ending at ClearView Baptist Church. To see some of our coverage of the procession, click here.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Franklin.
“This man was amazing, and he was working for good. To have that happen is just so awful,” Caelan Dunleay said.
Stephanie Dunleay brought her two daughters to stand outside of Brentwood City Hall to watch the sea of flashing blue lights of law enforcement agencies from all over the state.
"He’s family. These police officers do a lot for us. It’s important that we all respect each other…Love each other and I wanted my girls to come pay their respects," Stephanie Dunleay said.
As a sign of solidarity to the law enforcement community and Officer Legieza's friend and family, flags hung on lamp posts on procession's route.
"He was out there saving lives, working hard to keep us safe," Aubrie Dunleay said.
The procession headed past Brentwood City Hall and onto Franklin Road to ClearView Baptist Church where he was remembered by family and fellow officers. To see video of the full funeral, click here.
"Destin’s smile was infectious. He could give it and you knew what he was trying to say," Brentwood Police Officer Tim Finney said.
A funeral service featured a performance by country music stars Lee Brice and Vince Gill as well as a speech from the voice of the Tennessee Titans Mike Keith.
"Legieza was exactly what we dreamed of in the late 90s, someone who would follow the Titans with passion," Keith said about Legieza, who loved the Titans. "It’s clear titans were not the only thing he was passionate about. He was also passionate about his family and friends, about Williamson County, about law enforcement, his fellow officers."
The church capacity was around 1,500 and was reserved first for Brentwood and Franklin law enforcement, family and friends.
"Our brotherhood goes beyond the bounds of work. He touched so many people and brought so much happiness it’s unbelievable. I often wonder if positive stories delivered at funerals are legit. As I stand here everything you hear about Destin is true," Brentwood Police Sgt. Zach Hartman said. "He was that good of an officer, a partner, a friend, a son, a husband, of a dude. He was just a good dude."
Brent Rowsey said Legieza was a great friend, who had the same truck and dress as him.
"We was the ultimate hype man," Rowsey said before calling for a "Titan Up."
Chaplin Jamon Martin said Legieza was known as not only a good officer, but a good friend. His mother, Julie wrote to the Chaplin that "I cannot tell you how many times I’ve thanked God for blessing me with two great sons."
"Destin joined the police dept, possessed every quality and trait we were looking for in a Brentwood police officer. We’re blessed he was part of our agency for just over five years," Police Chief Jeff Hughes said.
Legieza is survived by wife, mother, father, grandparents, brother and step brothers.
At a candlelight vigil held for the officer on Friday, Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said Legieza would be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor.
Community members wanting to show their support who can’t make it to the procession can still make monetary donations to Legieza’s family at any First Horizon Bank branch or through a GoFundMe started for Legieza.
People are also encouraged to E-mail OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov to share condolences with the family.
