NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A death in the family can be very difficult, funeral homes are working hard to provide a place to grieve while following guidelines and expectations with concerns over COVID-19.
Funeral homes like Nashville Funeral and Cremation is thinking outside the traditional service to help families say goodbye to loved ones while preventing large gatherings of more than 10 people.
"The biggest problem were finding is families who need those friends around to grieve," said Christopher Taylor, manager of Nashville Funeral and Cremation.
Tayor tells News4, NFC provides smaller intimate viewings.
"Our facility here is designed for smaller gatherings of 10 people," he said.
Taylor says other centers are providing streaming capabilities to watch memorial services. Others are choosing to celebrate the person's life later when everyone can be together.
"That’s the biggest problem is that they’re facing going ahead and burring their loved one with no one around and having memorial services down the road," said Taylor.
Taylor also tells News4 many funeral homes are working hard to schedule future funerals because so much is uncertain with coronavirus concerns.
