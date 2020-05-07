For years, a young man protected his community. This week, violent weather took his life. A community is saying goodbye to a father, a fire fighter, a hometown hero.
In the Williamson and Maury County areas, Lucy Smithson is known as just 'granny'.
"Everybody, half of Williamson County," she smiled. "My grandsons had so many buddies that all came for Sunday dinner at Granny Lucy's house."
One of the honorary grandchildren she's most proud is Mitchell Earwood.
For more than ten years, Earwood was a fire fighter in Spring Hill. At one time, he lived in a station serving Bethel where his father is district chief.
"He was just a great boy," said Smithson. "Hometown hero, that's right."
While visiting a family member on Sunday, a violent wind sent a branch crashing down. Earwood was killed. A sign outside the fire station in Bethel says, 'Rest in peace, brother. We'll take it from here.'
In this time of the pandemic, guests at the funeral at Grace Chapel were asked to stay in their cars. The crowd covered an entire field.
"I knew it'd be a bunch of people here," said Smithson. "I am not shocked. I am not shocked at all."
It's hard for Smithson knowing Earwood has a little girl.
"She was walking around last night with his helmet on," Smithson remembered. "She says, 'I'm Mitchell! I'm Mitchell! My daddy would be proud of me for doing this.'"
Smithson hopes Earwood's family saw the crowd and now know a lot of people care and a lot of people will do anything to help.
"He's gone to a good place," said Smithson. "He's going to be missed by all of us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.