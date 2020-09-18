Jordan and Aileen Stevens - September 2020
 

Jordan and Aileen Stevens (Photo submitted)

 

Visitation and services are underway for a man killed in a kidnapping and carjacking.

Jordan Stevens along with his pregnant wife were kidnapped during a crime spree in Nashville last weekend.

Stevens was murdered while his wife was nearby.

The funeral starts at 1 p.m. The church plans to livestream his funeral and you can view it by clicking here.

A Gofundme for the Stevens family has also been established. It's already raised more than $50,000. To donate, click here

 

