Visitation and services are underway for a man killed in a kidnapping and carjacking.

Jordan Stevens along with his pregnant wife were kidnapped during a crime spree in Nashville last weekend.

Stevens was murdered while his wife was nearby.

The funeral starts at 1 p.m.

A Gofundme for the Stevens family has also been established. It's already raised more than $50,000.