COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Funeral arrangements are being prepared for the victims of Tuesday's tornados.
Here is the information we have been able to collect, as of 4pm Friday, March 6th.
The Kimberlin family: 30-year-old Joshua, 29-year-old Erin, and 2-ear-old Sawyer.
Visitation Saturday 3-6 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m. Service Sunday 3 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville
The Koehler family: Todd and Sue Koehler, both in their 50's.
Visitation: Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Service: Sunday, 6 p.m. River Community Church, 1200 Miracle Rd.
67-year-old Patricia Lane
Visitation March 9 4-8 p.m., March 10 11 am-1pm Service 1 p.m. Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home
The Selby family: Keith and Cathy Selby
Visitation March 10 4-8 p.m., March 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Service 1 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville
Jamie Smith, 36
Visitation Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Oak Lawn Funeral Home, prayer given by Father John Patrick at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.