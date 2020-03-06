COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Funeral arrangements are being prepared for the victims of Tuesday's tornados.

Here is the information we have been able to collect, as of 4pm Friday, March 6th.

kimberlin family.jpg

Joshua, Sawyer, and Erin Kimberlin

The Kimberlin family: 30-year-old Joshua, 29-year-old Erin, and 2-ear-old Sawyer.

Visitation Saturday 3-6 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m. Service Sunday 3 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville

The Koehler family: Todd and Sue Koehler, both in their 50's.

Visitation: Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Service: Sunday, 6 p.m. River Community Church, 1200 Miracle Rd.

pat-lane.jpeg

Pat Lane

67-year-old Patricia Lane

Visitation March 9 4-8 p.m., March 10 11 am-1pm Service 1 p.m. Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home

The Selby family: Keith and Cathy Selby

Visitation March 10 4-8 p.m., March 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Service 1 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville

Jamie Smith.jpg

Jamie Lane

Jamie Smith, 36

Visitation Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Oak Lawn Funeral Home, prayer given by Father John Patrick at 3 p.m.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.