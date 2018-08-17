LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Fire Chief Rick McCormick died overnight from complications associated with a knee replacement surgery, according to city officials.

How to help A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of La Vergne Fire Chief Rick McCormick with funeral costs.

McCormick, 49, died around midnight Friday at St. Thomas Rutherford.

McCormick was sworn in as the city's fire chief in 2013 when the city purchased the private fire department. He worked at the fire department for 31 years and previously served as the assistant fire chief and the city's emergency services coordinator.

"Ricky was a passionate person who loved his city and his fire department. That love was equally returned by everyone in La Vergne, and he is going to be deeply missed," said Mayor Dennis Waldron.

+5 La Vergne Fire Chief dies The city of La Vergne remembers Fire Chief Rick McCormick, who died from complications following surgery.

The family was already mourning the loss of McCormick's son, Brandon, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in April.

McCormick's family is working to coordinate funeral arrangements.

The Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department posted this on their Facebook page:

"Chief Rick McCormick of LaVergne Fire Department here in Rutherford County, passed away overnight. Please say some prayers for his family, our fire family at LaVergne Fire, and all those who he impacted across our county and our state. Chief McCormick was a dedicated family man, and someone who cared deeply about protecting the citizens of his community."

Our hearts are saddened this morning to hear about the passing of La Vergne Chief Rick McCormick. Sending prayers to our brothers and sisters affected by his loss, as well as his family and friends. Rest easy, Chief! pic.twitter.com/k0ALjMxDKU — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) August 17, 2018

For Lavergne Fire Dept: "We are here to support you, back you up and stand in your place if need be, as you deal with this difficult and trying time of losing your leader and brother firefighter" from Chief Farley at RCFR. #FirefighterBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/ZdIUm79lrR — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) August 17, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @LaVergne37086 Fire Department as they suffered the loss of their Fire Chief Rick McCormick. We stand ready to support or fellow firefighters in anyway we can. #RIP #NeverForgotten — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 17, 2018

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 21 from 3-7 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ on S. Lowry Street. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Burial with full honors to follow at Mapleview Cemetery on Maple Street in Smyrna. The public and media are invited to attend.