FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the mother and son killed found dead on Tuesday.

According to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, the funeral for Rachel Narancich and her son Asher will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Grace Church Nashville, located at 1097 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral.

At the time of his death, Asher was a seventh-grade student at Page Middle School.

Page Middle School Principal Dr. Eric Lifsey released the following statement:

"Asher had only been a student in our school for a short time, but he was a kind young man who was well liked by his teachers and his peers. Asher always had a smile on his face and was happy and upbeat. He loved being at school and being around his friends.

We have additional counselors at school for students and staff to help them cope with this loss."

Williamson County Schools released the following statement after Asher was killed.

"Our thoughts are with the Narancich family. I can’t imagine the pain they are experiencing. On behalf of Williamson County Schools, we send our condolences to them during this difficult time."

