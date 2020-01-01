HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for fallen officer Spencer Bristol.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. immediately following visitation.
First Baptist Church Hendersonville is located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. Hendersonville, TN 37075.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Law enforcement agencies express condolences on social media regarding passing of Officer Spencer Bristol
Officer Bristol was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a car Monday night during a pursuit on Interstate 65 South. Bristol was hit by a car as he chased a suspect on foot. A fund has been set up to help Officer Bristol's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.