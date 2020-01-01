Spencer Bristol

Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol, killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect on I-65.

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for fallen officer Spencer Bristol. 

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. 

The funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. immediately following visitation. 

First Baptist Church Hendersonville is located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. Hendersonville, TN 37075. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol killed Monday
Fund set up for Officer Spencer Bristol
Law enforcement agencies express condolences on social media regarding passing of Officer Spencer Bristol
Officer killed on I-65 S in Davidson County at Vietnam Veteran's Blvd.

Officer Bristol was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a car Monday night during a pursuit on Interstate 65 South. Bristol was hit by a car as he chased a suspect on foot. A fund has been set up to help Officer Bristol's family. 

