PUTNAM CO., TN (WSMV) -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy critically injured in a wreck Halloween night faces multiple surgeries, followed by months of rehabilitation.
Deputy Chris Lynn was responding to an emergency call Halloween night when he was involved in a crash. He is currently in the Vanderbilt Medical Center intensive care unit.
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris, and the whole staff of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office want to help Deputy Chris Lynn and his family, and has established a county-wide fundraiser for the community to contribute.
Those wishing to donate can visit any of the 19 locations of the Bank of Putnam County spread across 9 counties.
Donations can be made out to the following:
Bank of Putnam County
Chris Lynn Benefit
Account #30358766
“Everyone here is family, and when someone in the family needs help, you help them in any way possible,” said Sheriff Farris. “We want to provide Deputy Lynn’s family the support and financial resources they need so that their focus remains on him and his recovery. He has a long road ahead of him, but with the strength of his family and our community, we are confident that we will see him patrolling the streets of Putnam County again.”
