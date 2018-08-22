The quick action of athletic trainer Alex West has made Middle Tennessee proud.

West was the Jo Byrns High athletic trainer who performed CPR on a critically injured football player earlier this month.

Now, even more people are looking to help that young man.

If You Go Benefit for Jefferey Cox family When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: Erin, TN, near the Houston County Courthouse Click for information

Earlier this month, Toni Hallman was in Cedar Hill watching her son play a football scrimmage at his school, Jo Byrns High. During a play, something went wrong on the field.

"It was really hard to watch," said Hallman. "One of the Houston County players didn't get up. The next thing you know we look up and they're doing CPR on him. All I could think was, 'oh God, please let him be OK.' As the hush fell over the whole place, it was just surreal."

Houston County High student Jefferey Cox suffered a critical injury that night and remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"I can relate with that momma," said Hallman. "I mean, that could have been my child."

Hallman decided there was something she could do. She and other parents who don't know Cox's family are throwing a fundraiser with food, games and music. It's being held in downtown Erin on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hallman's hope is a community can help a young man, his family and his mother.

"We pray for her, and we're with her even though we don't know her," she said.

