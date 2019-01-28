Time is running out for area school systems to get money for a program state lawmakers say could make your child safer on a school bus.

It's a hot topic, especially after deadly school bus crashes, including the 2016 crash in Chattanooga that killed six children.

Robertson County is helping blaze the trail for this idea that's long been talked about but not carried through, but they're not the only district getting a chunk of money from the state.

Under former Gov. Bill Haslam, $3 million was set aside for a school bus seat restraint program in Tennessee.

Seven Midstate counties have asked for and have been granted money for school bus seat belts, including Cannon, Dickson, Humphreys, Overton, Robertson, Stewart and Williamson counties.

So far, only two of those seven counties - Robertson and Cannon - are actually using buses with three-point safety belts on the road right now.

The state has already given out $1.3 million to area school systems in the first round.

Metro Nashville Public Schools, the largest Midstate school system, has not requested the funding. The school district's communications office told News4 they are not aware of any plans to add seat belts.

The price tag for three-point safety belts is an extra $10,000 per bus, according to Middle Tennessee transportation directors.

About $1.7 million is still available for school bus seat restraints, but the deadline to request any of that money is Jan. 31.