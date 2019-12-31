SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fund has been started for Hendersonville Police officer Spencer Bristol, who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday night.
The 100 club of Sumner County created the fundraiser with Volunteer State Bank and donations can be made at any Volunteer State Bank or by clicking here.
The 100 Club of Sumner County is an organization that financially helps dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says Officer Bristol was chasing a car in Hendersonville and the chase eventually ended up in Goodlettsville. The vehicle hit another car on Interstate 65 and became disabled. The driver, 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, was immediately taken into custody.
The passenger ran from the crash site and Officer Bristol chased after him across the highway. Officer Bristol was then fatally hit by a car as he crossed the median dividing wall.
He leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old daughter.
