SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A local effort is underway to help get small businesses back on their feet.
The Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance created the Maury County Small Business Stabilization Fund.
Ever since COVID-19 hit Middle Tennessee, small businesses have felt the economic fallout.
“They aren't able to tap into corporate resources and stuff like some of the chains are, so we've been really wanting to do something like this to help out,” Wil Evans, President of the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance said.
Evans said 60 businesses already sent in applications.
"Kind of help offset the gap they're experiencing while waiting for more long-term resources to help them stay open,” Evans said.
So far, the fund has $100,000. $65,000 of that came from General Motors to support local coronavirus response efforts.
“By partnering with the chamber, it's a way to multiply that impact,” Jeffrey Lamarche, Executive Director for the GM Spring Hill plant said.
It's part of a larger GM initiative to help communities where they work and live.
"I just hope that at the end of the day it helps some of these businesses that may be really having a tough time finding the right sort of resources to keep their doors open, keep their employees with them,” Lamarche said.
Each grant would be anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000, depending on the need.
In the application, the chamber is trying to get an idea of what each business is going through right now and if they're receiving other types of relief.
“Try to identify who is really being hit the hardest, how can we impact them first, and then work our way down," Evans said.
Businesses have until May 8 to apply. After that, a selection committee will decide who will get a grant.
