LASCASSAS, TN (WSMV) - The summer break is almost over for many kids before they begin the upcoming school year.
For families looking to end the summer with a bang, we have the perfect idea for some clean, safe fun for you.
News4's Justin Beasley went to Rutherford County, to tell us about a company built for fun.
The Tennessee Event Specialist provides party equipment rentals for any event across the state. From carnivals, to team building events, and even weddings, they've done it all.
Aside from learning more about the company, Justin will be put to the test on their alleged largest inflatable water slide in the state.
