(WSMV)- Most schools in Middle Tennessee are just a few days away from the start of holiday break.
We did some checking to find free or low cost things you can do with your kids to keep them busy.
At the Nashville Public Library, they have everything from story time, live music and puppet shows.
The Nashville Public Library events are free to the public. Check their events calendar for specifics throughout Christmas break.
The Frist Art Museum is also free for children 18 and under.
On Thursday and Friday nights from 5p.m to 9p.m., admission to the Frist is free for students with a college ID.
If you love ice skating, check out the outdoor "Downtown Commons" ice rink in Clarksville open now through January 21st.
The price is $10 for children and $12 for adults.
You can also hit the rink at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville.
Here's a link to their public skate times. Prices starting at $6.
It only costs $9 per child to play at Monkey's Treehouse in Brentwood.
The playground is set up for children up to age eight.
Here's another option: Monkey Joe's at Rivergate Square in Madison.
There's a special deal at Mokey Joe's on Thursdays: you only pay your child's age.
We also found deals for Hendersonville's Family Fun Center: you pay $12 on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Prices are also lower on Fridays before 5p.m. and Saturdays before noon.
And if your children like to get outside, take them to Radnor Lake for a specal New Year's Day Hike.
Everyone meets at 7:00a.m. at Vanderbilt's Dyer Observatory.
