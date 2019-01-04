Let's start at the Beginning, 1779 on Christmas Eve, Nashville was born. That's a reconstruction of Fort Nashborough you see these days on 1st Avenue.
If you wonder why people call Nashville's Best Looking Skyscraper the Batman Building, pay attention to the ears of that caped crusader.
For thousands of years, the Greek Parthenon stood on its own, nothing like it in the world until Nashville built an exact replica in 1897, so now there are two.
Why when the ponies run in the spring steeplechase is it called the Iroquois?
Iroquois is the name of the first American horse to win the English Derby in 1881.
Elvis recorded more than 200 songs at RCA's Studio B on Music Row. They hung Christmas Lights one year to get him into the Holiday Mood. Today those light still shine.
It might just be good marketing, but legend has it that Teddy Roosevelt drank a cup of coffee inside a Nashville hotel, said out loud 'it was good to the last drop.' That's when the Maxwell House jumped into the coffee business.
And last "Jingle Bell Rock," the "Bunny Hop", and the " Hokey Pokey" were all songs recorded in Nashville, and that's no jokey.
