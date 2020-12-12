NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first female to score a point in a Power 5 football conference game.
Fuller made the extra point in the first quarter of the Commodores vs. Tennessee game on Saturday.
History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium! #AnchorDown | @SarahFuller_27 pic.twitter.com/xAO2HOSeR4— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 12, 2020
Let that smile shine, Sarah. #AnchorDown | @SarahFuller_27 pic.twitter.com/iG2IHPFd5s— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 12, 2020
