NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The owner of the first bar shut down by city health officials will appear in court today.
Full Throttle Bar and Grill was closed by the Metro Health Department on Sunday after officials say the restaurant violated Order No. 9, which required limited service restaurants to remain closed until July 31.
Full Throttle shared their disagreement with the closure on Facebook after the order was served.
"Full Throttle Bar and Grill has been ordered to close by the health department...not for violation of any health codes but because we are opened during this time just like many other restaurants."
A GoFundMe for the restaurant's legal fees was started Tuesday and has raised nearly $1000.
The closure order will be reviewed today in court.
