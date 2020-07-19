NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department issued a closure order to the Full Throttle Bar and Grill for violation of Amendment 1 or Order 9.
Full Throttle Bar and Grill had been previously ordered to remain closed for on-premises consumption until 11:59 p.m., July 31, 2020.
According to officials, Environmental Health Specialists visited the establishment on Friday, informing the operator of the violation.
During this encounter, the operator communicated that the establishment would not be closing. Metro Public Health Officials petitioned a judge for a closure order.
The order was served Sunday afternoon.
The operator of Full Throttle Bar and Grill is due to be in court on Wednesday, July 22 in reference to this violation.
Since Order 9 was signed, the Metro Public Health Department has visited several establishments in violation of the order.
All previous visits resulted in compliance of the order, instituted to protect the health of the community of Nashville.
While citations are used to encourage compliance, the goal in every action taken by the Metro Public Health Department is the health of the citizens of Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.