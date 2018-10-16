Full list of open locations for early voting in middle Tennessee
(WSMV) - Early voting is almost underway for the November 6 election and there will be several locations across middle Tennessee open from Wednesday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Nov. 1. In addition, some of the locations will even be open evenings and two Saturdays.
Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221
Bordeaux Library: 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218
Casa Azafrán Community Center: 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215
Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
Howard Office Building, Sonny West Auditorium: 700 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37210
Madison Station Fifty Forward: 301 Madison Street, Madison, TN 37115
Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN 37013
If you have questions heading into election day, contact the Davidson County Election Commission at (615) 862-8800 or email vote.questions@nashville.gov.
