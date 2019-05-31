NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pool season begins Monday for those using Metro Parks' summer pools. Here's a full list of the outdoor pools, indoor pools, and spraygrounds available to swimmers looking to beat the heat. Prices and times may vary for each pool.
Summer-only outdoor pools
Cleveland Community Center
- North 6th Street at Vernon Winfrey Nashville, TN 37207
- (615) 862-8444
Looby Community Center
- 2301 Metro Center Blvd
- (615) 862-8454
Rose Community Center
- 1000 Edgehill Avenue
- (615) 862-8465
Wave Country (paid admission)
- 2320 Two Rivers Parkway
- (615) 885-1092
Summer-only indoor pool
Napier Community Center
- 73 Fairfield Street
- (615) 256-4474
Year-round indoor pools
Centennial Sportsplex
- 222 25th Ave. N.
- (615) 862-8480
Coleman Regional Center
- 384 Thompson Lane Nashville
- (615) 862-8445
East Regional Center
- 700 Woodland Street
- (615) 862-8448
Hadley Regional Center
- 1037 28th Avenue North
- (615) 862-8451
Hartman Regional Center
- 2801 Tucker Road
- (615) 862-8479
Spraygrounds (Free of charge; open until Labor Day)
Cumberland Park
- 592 South 1st Street
- (615) 862-8508
- Mon-Sun: 9:00 a.m - 7:00 p.m.
Kirkpatrick Sprayground
- 620 S 9th Street
- (615) 862-8453
- Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Watkins Sprayground
- Jo Johnston Avenue at 17th Ave North
- (615) 862-8469
- Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
