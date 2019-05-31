Centennial Sportsplex pool

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pool season begins Monday for those using Metro Parks' summer pools. Here's a full list of the outdoor pools, indoor pools, and spraygrounds available to swimmers looking to beat the heat. Prices and times may vary for each pool.

Summer-only outdoor pools

Cleveland Community Center

  • North 6th Street at Vernon Winfrey Nashville, TN 37207
  • (615) 862-8444

Looby Community Center

  • 2301 Metro Center Blvd
  • (615) 862-8454

Rose Community Center

  • 1000 Edgehill Avenue
  • (615) 862-8465

Wave Country (paid admission)

  • 2320 Two Rivers Parkway
  • (615) 885-1092

Summer-only indoor pool

Napier Community Center

  • 73 Fairfield Street
  • (615) 256-4474

Year-round indoor pools

Centennial Sportsplex

  • 222 25th Ave. N.
  • (615) 862-8480

Coleman Regional Center

  • 384 Thompson Lane Nashville
  • (615) 862-8445

East Regional Center

  • 700 Woodland Street
  • (615) 862-8448

Hadley Regional Center

  • 1037 28th Avenue North
  • (615) 862-8451

Hartman Regional Center

  • 2801 Tucker Road
  • (615) 862-8479 

Spraygrounds (Free of charge; open until Labor Day)

Cumberland Park

  • 592 South 1st Street
  • (615) 862-8508
  • Mon-Sun: 9:00 a.m - 7:00 p.m.

Kirkpatrick Sprayground

  • 620 S 9th Street
  • (615) 862-8453
  • Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Watkins Sprayground

  • Jo Johnston Avenue at 17th Ave North
  • (615) 862-8469
  • Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

