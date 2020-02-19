Moments ago, Guardian Shield alerted officers to a license plate, stolen from Maryland back in November, and officers intercepted the car at the post office. The 31-year-old male driver was found to be a fugitive from justice wanted in multiple states. pic.twitter.com/bEmeKxokbb— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 19, 2020
The 31-year-old male was in possession of heroin, and the stolen plate was attached to a 2019 Infiniti QX50– an overdue rental vehicle. He will be booked into the Wilson County Jail where he will await extradition to Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/vx7ipPn3ot— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 19, 2020
