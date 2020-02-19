Mount Juliet PD Arrest Wanted Fugitive
Courtesy: Mt. Juliet PD
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet have arrested a fugitive wanted in multiple states. 
 
Police say through license plate reading cameras, officers were alerted to a license plate that was stolen from Maryland back in November. Officers were able to track down the car and intercepted it at the post office. 
The driver, a 31-year-old male, was found to be a fugitive wanted in multiple states. He was in possession of heroin and the stolen license plate was attached to a 2019 Infiniti QX50, an overdue rental car. 
 
He will be booked into the Wilson County Jail where he will wait extradition to Louisiana. 
 

