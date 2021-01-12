NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Corbin Rashard Arrington, 24, is behind bars after surrendering to police for the fatal shooting of Damien Johnson.
Homicide Detectives say Corbin Rashard Arrington, 24, as the suspect in the murder of Damien Johnson, 25, in a unit of The Overton Brentwood Apartments on Edmonson Pike around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigation shows that Arrington shares an apartment with Johnson's girlfriend in that complex. During a visit early this morning that turned physical between Johnson and his girlfriend, Arrington pulled out a pistol, shot Johnson and dragged him out of the apartment.
Arrington fled the area after seeing that Johnson's girlfriend was on the phone with 911.
The girlfriend stated to police that she did not ask Arrington to intervene.
Anyone that might have information of Arrington's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
