LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide was found hiding underneath a house in Lebanon Tuesday.
Fugitive Jason Durand Toy was captured at the home on 10 Throw Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday by the Wilson County Sheriff's Department.
Police say Toy was tracked down after a TBI officer witnessed a hit and run.
Toy was wanted for accessory after the fact in connection with a Wilson County homicide last year.
