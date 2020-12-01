LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide was found hiding underneath a house in Lebanon Tuesday. 

Jason Durand Toy

Fugitive Jason Durand Toy was captured at the home on 10 Throw Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday by the Wilson County Sheriff's Department. 

Police say Toy was tracked down after a TBI officer witnessed a hit and run. 

Toy was wanted for accessory after the fact in connection with a Wilson County homicide last year. 

