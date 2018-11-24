CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man wanted in Clarksville on dozens of charges, including a string of recent storage unit burglaries, was arrested after a foot chase with police on Saturday.
According to officials with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Erastus James Mummery was located by deputies after a tip that he was at a home on Bartons Creek Road.
Mummery was wanted by MCSO on four counts of theft, two counts of evading arrest, two counts of gun possession by a convicted felon, possession of meth & drug paraphernalia, escape, criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license.
And that's not all -- Clarksville Police also wanted Mummery on burglary, car theft and vandalism charges in a string of recent storage unit thefts.
“Mummery is linked, along with three others, to several storage unit burglaries, a motorcycle theft, and vandalism in the city. These thefts exceeded $28,000 in stolen property. All of those crimes along with the new charges today are just the ones we know about,” said Sheriff John Fuson.
When deputies confronted Mummery, he fled into a field behind the residence. A deputy was injured during the foot pursuit and was treated on the scene.
“It is upsetting to learn that one of our deputies was injured during this apprehension, but we will continue to do our part to bring criminals like this to jail. It is my hope that the DA’s Office will ensure Mummery and the others, get the time they deserve,” Fuson added.
No one else was injured in the incident.
In addition to his previous charges, Mummery faces new charges of evading arrest and possession of meth in Saturday's incident. He was booked into the Mongomery Co. Jail on a $388,000 bond.
