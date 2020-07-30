NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police worked Thursday afternoon to bring a fugitive into custody after evading police in the past.
Jose Renee Alonzo Pena was arrested outside of Ross at 6808 Charlotte Pike Thursday afternoon.
Pena was wanted for multiple charges including Aggravated Assault on an Officer with a Deadly Weapon.
News4 was in the area when the arrest took place. We are working to gather more information on this scene and any other charges against Pena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.