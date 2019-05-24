DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fuel tanker rollover is shutting down the 4000 block of Highway 70 West just past Eno Road in Dickson County.
According to Dickson County Emergency Management, the roadway will be closed for several hours while crews investigate and clean up the scene.
News4 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional details about the crash including if there were any injuries but have not yet heard back.
TDOT says the roadway will be closed until at least 12 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
