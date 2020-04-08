CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell teen is facing charges including DUI after crashing his vehicle into an apartment building early Wednesday.
Clarksville Police say they responded to Blue Grass Meadows Apartments in the 2000 block of Tiny Town Road around 1:30 a.m. for a vehicle wreck. They then found a vehicle crashed through the building.
According to investigators, the driver, 18-year-old Rahul Malakar, of Fort Campbell, drove off the roadway and traveled down an embankment before driving up and down a second embankment. Malakar's vehicle then became airborne and crashed into a bedroom of the apartment several feet off of the ground.
A resident of the apartment was in the bed that Malakar's car crashed onto and became trapped underneath.
The resident was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the apartment building has been condemned. The Red Cross has stepped in to help the 12 adults and 4 children displaced in the building.
Malakar is charged with DUI, vehicular assault, and reckless endangerment.
