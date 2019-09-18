NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A soldier at Ft. Campbell surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness.
According to police, 23-year-old Danny Weld-Ebanks was involved in a crash on June 14 at the Interstate 40 East/Interstate 24 East split that killed 47-year-old Matthew Kenigson of Nashville. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
Police say Weld-Ebanks was speeding in his Audi A4 on I-40 East in the right lanes just after midnight on June 14. Witnesses say the car was weaaving in and out of traffic. Once the Audi got to the I-24 split, it veered off to the left across the gore area to continue on I-40 East.
Kenigson was in the gore area, driving his Nissan Frontier pickup truck when it was rear-ended by the Audi. A witness said the Nissan's reverse lights were on before the crash. Kenigson died at the scene.
Weld-Ebanks and his passenger, 28-year-old Brenden Evans of Ft. Campbell, were not seriously hurt.
