STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old Fort Campbell soldier tragically drowned in Stewart County on Sunday.
Stewart County EMA officials say the 18-year-old was swinging from the Fort Donelson rope swing in Hickman Creek when he started struggling to stay above the water.
Another soldier reportedly dove into the water to save him, but was unsuccessful. His body was recovered around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Officials are waiting to identify the man until the next of kin is notified.
