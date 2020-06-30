Fort Campbell generic

Fort Campbell (WSMV)

STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old Fort Campbell soldier tragically drowned in Stewart County on Sunday. 

Stewart County EMA officials say the 18-year-old was swinging from the Fort Donelson rope swing in Hickman Creek when he started struggling to stay above the water. 

Another soldier reportedly dove into the water to save him, but was unsuccessful. His body was recovered around 7 a.m. on Monday. 

Officials are waiting to identify the man until the next of kin is notified.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.